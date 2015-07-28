NJ police get grant for DUI crackdown

By David M. Zimmer

NorthJersey.com

WEST MILFORD, N.J. — The local police department was recently awarded a $5,000 grant to help keep the streets a little safer this summer.

Per the New Jersey State Division of Highway Traffic Safety, West Milford police are due $5,000 to offset the costs of increased enforcement and monitoring designed to combat instances of driving while intoxicated during the forthcoming Labor Day holiday period.

Each year, more than 10,000 people die in drunken driving crashes and 35 percent of them are not drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, minor injuries obtained in crashes caused by drunken drivers cost approximately $22,000 on average, while critical injuries derived from similar auto accidents result in economic costs of more than $1.1 million.

