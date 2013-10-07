NM police agencies get $3M to fight border-related crime

By Lindsey Anderson

Las Cruces Sun-News

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Five southern New Mexico counties will receive more than $3 million to address border-related crime through Operation Stonegarden grants from the Department of Homeland Security.

The two-year grants aim to help law enforcement address crimes like drug-related offenses, human trafficking and robberies that allegedly occur at higher rates in border counties.

“The border is the responsibility of the federal government,” Doña Ana County Sheriff Todd Garrison said. “Yet when someone crosses the border and commits a crime, the Border Patrol doesn’t respond to that. The county responds to that.”

