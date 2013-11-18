NY police agencies receive piece of $700K in grants for interrogation systems

NCNow News

NORWOOD, N.Y. — Nearly $700,000 in grants from the state will assist police agencies in the North Country and around the state to purchase or upgrade video systems to record interrogations, according to Gov. Cuomo.

The grants include $15,200 to be divided between the Potsdam, Norwood and Norfolk police departments, and the St. Lawrence County sheriff’s office.

“With these grants, New York State is giving local law enforcement the resources they need to enhance the integrity, fairness and effectiveness of our criminal justice system,” Governor Cuomo said.

