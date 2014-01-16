NY police get grant for Emergency Services Unit

By Paul Kirby

Daily Freeman

KINGSTON, N.Y. — A $99,999 grant has been awarded to the city’s police department to be spent on equipment used by the Emergency Services Unit, officials said Wednesday.

Mayor Shayne Gallo and Police Chief Egidio Tinti announced the award given to the city by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s State Homeland Security Grant Program.

“This is another example of Chief Tinti recognizing the need in the community to improve areas of concern,” Gallo said in a press release. “This grant will improve the safety and welfare for our residents and I commend Chief Tinti and his professional staff for applying for this allocation. We are very grateful.”

