NY police receive grants for anti-gun violence

By Roberto Cruz

Poughkeepsie Journal

ALBANY, N.Y. — Law enforcement agencies in Dutchess and Ulster counties were among 17 counties statewide to receive state grants to combat gun violence.

Dutchess County received $342,512 from the state and Ulster $186,000 through the state’s Gun Involved Violence Initiative. The state announced the grants on Thursday.

The GIVE program replaces the anti-violent crime program Operation IMPACT. The City of Poughkeepsie was a hotbed for gun violence in 2013. The number of shootings in the city reached at least a five-year high in 2013, while violent crime continued to trend downward.

