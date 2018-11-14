NY tribal police awarded $890K DOJ grant

The Press Republican

AKWESASNE, NY —The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department will put a federal grant to work equipping the agency with such vital supports as a mobile command center, vehicles and uniforms.

The almost $890,000 comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation grant program to strengthen public safety in the Akwesasne community.

The grant will be administered through a component of the Department of Justice, known as the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, and will help purchase essential law enforcement equipment, including a mobile command center, a press release from the tribe said.

“With the increasing need for public safety and challenges associated with community policing, much is required of our tribal police officers and our law enforcement equipment on a daily basis,” said Tribal Chief of Police Matthew Rourke in the release.

