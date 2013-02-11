Ohio police get $10K for forensic video upgrade

By John Benson

Cleveland.com

MENTOR, Ohio — The Police Department will receive a $10,780 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services through the Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to Local Law Enforcement program.

Patrolman Marilyn Satterfield, who put in for the grant, said the money will be used to buy forensic video, image, and audio equipment. Initially, the Police Department requested $19,000 to also cover additional training.

“It’s basically equipment that’s going to help clarify and enhance some of the video surveillance we obtain from victims of crime or stores or banks to help us try to make an identification for a suspect,” said police Detective Brian Haller.

