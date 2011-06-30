Ohio police get $3.5M in drug prevention grant funding

The Dayton Daily News

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio will award $3.5 million in grants to help local law enforcement agencies with drug use prevention in 63 counties.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said Monday that the funding will support school-based programs that educate students about drug abuse. About 200 agencies including police and sheriff’s departments will get the money.

DeWine says the agencies can use the dollars to pay up to 50 percent of the base pay of officers who work in the drug prevention programs.

The money to be distributed in equal, semi-annual payments comes from driver’s license reinstatement fees. The fees are collected from convicted drunken drivers when their driving privileges are restored.

