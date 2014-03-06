Ohio police get $7K for radios

By Kristin Rover

The Clermont Sun

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — The New Richmond Police Department will be getting two new radios after the department received another grant this month.

The village was awarded Ohio Justice Assistant Grant funds, which will be used to purchase new radios for police officers.

New Richmond Administrator Dave Kennedy said the village received $6,931.44 from the grant and will provide a local match of $770.16 to purchase the radios.

Full Story: New Richmond police receive grant for radios