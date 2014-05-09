Ohio police get community partnership grant

By Caitlen Koening

Soapbox Media Cincinnati

COVINGTON, Ohio — The Covington Police Department was recently awarded a competitive national grant that recognizes the vision and cooperation within the community. The department was one of three across the country to receive funding for the Community Development and Policing Project from the U.S. Department of Justice, the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and LISC.



Covington Police, with assistance from the Center for Greater Neighborhoods, was awarded the grant to design a project that would help law enforcement build a partnership with community leaders as they respond to crime in vacant and nuisance properties. With grant and technical assistance from LISC experts, Covington will serve as grounds for innovative police training tools.

Full Story: Covington police receive grant to strengthen community partnership