Ohio police receive grant for dash cams

By Bob Sandrick

Northeast Ohio Media Group

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Police Department will buy dashboard cameras for the first time, thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Studies have shown that the single greatest value of the in-car camera is the positive impact that it has on officer safety,” Police Chief Jeffrey Robertson told Northeast Ohio Media Group in a Thursday email. “Officers can self-critique their actions during encounters that are captured by the dash cams.”

The grant from the prosecutor’s office requires Cleveland Heights to make a matching contribution of $20,000 toward the dash cams. The city’s portion will come from the police department’s Drug Law Enforcement Fund, which contains money seized during drug arrests, Robertson said.

Full story: Cleveland Heights police will buy dashboard cameras after receiving $20,000 grant