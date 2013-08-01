Ohio police receive grant for new radios
By Joe Noga
Sun News
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Police Chief Kelly Stillman said news this week that Cuyahoga County officials have allotted almost $40,000 in funding for new radios made it feel like Christmas in July.
County officials announced the city will receive 15 new police radios at a cost of $38,424. Stillman said the new units will be delivered today and could be up and running in the next 2-3 weeks.
The new radios will allow Rocky River officers to seamlessly connect to other agencies, cities and emergency responders throughout the region and state.
