Ohio police receive grant for new radios

By Joe Noga

Sun News

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Police Chief Kelly Stillman said news this week that Cuyahoga County officials have allotted almost $40,000 in funding for new radios made it feel like Christmas in July.

County officials announced the city will receive 15 new police radios at a cost of $38,424. Stillman said the new units will be delivered today and could be up and running in the next 2-3 weeks.

The new radios will allow Rocky River officers to seamlessly connect to other agencies, cities and emergency responders throughout the region and state.

