Ohio police receive grant for summer security

AURORA, Ohio — The Aurora Police Department has received a $12,000 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services for a security detail at the Aurora Farms Premium Outlets.

According to Police Chief Brian Byard, the department will be increasing plain clothes and uniform security enforcement throughout the shopping area through Aug. 31.

“Aurora Farms provides outstanding retail opportunities for patrons from around the country, not just from our region,” Womer Benjamin said. “We, in turn, want to make sure that their visit is pleasant and that the reputation our community enjoys for safety and security continues through vigilance across the city.”

