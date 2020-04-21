Pa. county secures COVID-19 grant for LE PPE

Fox 56

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office has secured approval from the U.S. Department of Justice for a $58,000 grant to keep a steady supply of personal protective equipment to municipal police officers and county detectives during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the DA’s Office distributed thousands of respirator masks, gloves, protective suits and hand sanitizer to the detectives and officers from 26 municipal police departments in Lackawanna County.

“I would like to thank DA Mark Powell and his staff for helping to keep us safe and protected,” said Archbald Police Chief Timothy Trently, President of the Lackawanna County Police Chiefs Association. “Our officers will now be better prepared with the purchase of this potentially lifesaving equipment.”

At Friday’s distribution, the DA’s Office distributed 500 K95 respirator masks donated by Process Technologies and Packaging of Scott Township, which also supplied five gallons of hand sanitizer. The K95 masks are comparable to N95 respirator masks, which are the gold standard for protection against coronavirus. A new shipment of 4,000 N95 masks is expected to be delivered today. In addition to the masks, the DA’s Office distributed 4,000 pairs of 6 Mil Nitrile black gloves; 500 MicroMax Coveralls with booties, elastic hoods and wrist covers; and 30 specialized tactical respirator masks for SWAT teams.

