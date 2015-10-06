Pa. department receives $1M for community policing

By Sean Philip Cotter

The York Dispatch

YORK, Pa. — The federal Department of Justice has awarded York City more than $1 million in grants that will go toward community policing in the city.

The purpose of the $1,090,917 grant that comes from the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services is to expand “the capacity of law enforcement agencies to engage in community policing,” according to the news release from the local U.S. Attorney’s office.

York City applied for and received this grant, which provides funding for five officers, according to the DOJ website. Each law enforcement agency’s request was capped at 5 percent of the current force of sworn officers; right now, York City Police Department has just over 100.

The program, which is intended to allow departments to “hire or rehire community policing officers,” provides salaries and benefits for officer hires for three years, according to the release.

York City Police Chief Wes Kahley wrote via text message that the department wouldn’t be ready to make a statement about the grant or what they might plan to do with the money until they see the specifics of it, which will happen on Oct. 1.

York City Mayor Kim Bracey didn’t respond to a message Wednesday afternoon seeking comment.

The city also has been awarded a $60,699 grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to the news release. That money can be used for a wide range of law enforcement or court programs or supplies, the release states.

