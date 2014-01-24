Pa. officials award $3.9M for officers in schools

By Precious Petty

The Express-Times

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania officials on Thursday awarded $3.9 million in grants that will help cover the cost of placing police officers in schools.

Three of the grants, announced by Gov. Tom Corbett and state Sen. Joe Scarnati, R-Jefferson, will go to Lehigh Valley school districts or schools.

The Parkland School District was awarded $58,153, Lehigh Career & Technical Institute received $27,934 and Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 got $60,000, according to a news release.

