Pa. police get funding for station renovations

By Susan Bettinger

timesleader.com

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — The borough has received approval from Harrisburg for the $78,000 state Local Share Account grant that will be used to make updates and repairs on the existing police station.

The money will pay for the station’s foundation and walls to be renovated, as well as an upgrade to the air-conditioning and heating systems among other repairs. The borough now has to wait to receive the revised contract before putting the work contacts out to bid. This action is expected to take place within the next few weeks.

LSA grants are funded by casino gaming in the state.

