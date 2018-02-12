PD receives grant for marijuana investigations

By Massarah Mikati

Albany Times Union

COLONIE, N.Y. — The Town Board unanimously voted on Thursday to adopt a resolution that would allow the town of Colonie to enter into an agreement with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the eradication and suppression of illegal marijuana.

The Colonie Police Department was approved for the Domestic Cannabis Eradication/Suppression Grant, which would reimburse the department for up to $10,000 for the cost to eradicate and suppress illegal marijuana, according to Lt. Bob Winn, spokesman for the department.

Up to $6,000 of the grant can be used to fund overtime, $3,000 for purchase or rent of container space for the storage of illegal marijuana evidence, and $1,000 for protective gear, clothing and equipment relating to such investigations.

