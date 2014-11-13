Pittsburgh police receive $100K to investigate gang violence

By Liz Reid

WESA

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has seen 60 homicides in 2014, and more than a third of them were in Police Zone 5, which encompasses Homewood, Larimer, Highland Park, Stanton Heights, Bloomfield, and Friendship.

Now, with the help of the state, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is set to pump nearly $100,000 into an ongoing investigation into gun and gang violence, specifically in Homewood and neighboring Wilkinsburg.

Commander Thomas Stangrecki, in the bureau’s department of professional responsibility, said the money will go toward equipment, supplies, and overtime pay for detectives working in those areas.

