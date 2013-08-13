Police grant would aid basketball league, crime lab

By Ben Brown

portcitydaily.com

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Wilmington Police Department’s crime lab and youth-mentoring athletics league could get a boost with a federal grant worth $80,607.

Wilmington City Council on Tuesday gave the city manager’s office authority to apply for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant available through the U.S. Department of Justice and meant for equipment, training and special activities.

For the city, the grant would give another five years of bounce to the acclaimed Police Athletic League, with new uniforms, trophies, basketballs and whistles in addition to contracts with area facilities for gym space. All tallied: $34,189.

