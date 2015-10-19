SC department receives $122K to hire community police officer

By Jennifer Becknell

The Herald

YORK, S.C. — The York Police Department has received a three-year grant of $122,476 through the U.S. Department of Justice to hire a police officer to focus on community policing.

“I’ve always had a community policing philosophy, ever since I came here,” said York Police Chief Andy Robinson. “I feel like having one person dedicated to it all will allow us to focus on getting more done and just being more efficient.”

Robinson said the new community policing position will be responsible for handling and attending all community events, including neighborhood meetings, parades and National Night Out, and organizing the Christmas and Thanksgiving meal drives and a holiday gift drive.

