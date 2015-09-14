SC police receive $50K for life-saving equipment

By Rachel Ham

ColaDaily

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The town of Batesburg-Leesville recently received two grants totaling approximately $50,000 to allow emergency personnel to purchase lifesaving equipment.

Officers with the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department will be outfitted with new bulletproof vests with assistance from the Bulletproof Vest Partnership, which was created by the Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant Act of 1998. The department received enough funding to buy 15 vests.

The Bulletproof Vest Partnership and U.S. Department of Justice have helped more than 13,000 law enforcement agencies around the country purchase 1.2 million vests since 1999.

