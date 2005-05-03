South Carolina Gets $14 Million for Law Enforcement Technology Projects

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Department of Justice has awarded more than $14 million for five law enforcement technology projects in South Carolina.

The funding will support key projects spearheaded by the National Law Enforcement Corrections and Technology Center-Southeast, said U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings, D-S.C.

About $7.4 million will go toward port security for the 20 agencies participating in Project Seahawk, which is the nation’s first port security command and control center located in Charleston. The project will develop an integrated high-tech, system to monitor port activities and gather and share information.

Another $989,000 will go toward completing the modernization of the state’s public safety communications system, which was outdated and in need of repair.

More than $2.2 million will be used to participate in a cooperative project with the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command to develop voice communication platforms.

About $2.4 million will be used to continue support for the Lowcountry Information Technology Improvement Project, which integrates the information systems of six law enforcement agencies in South Carolina. The project assists in solving cases by allowing secured electronic information sharing across jurisdictional boundaries.

And $890,000 will be used to continue support for the U.S. attorney general’s safe neighborhoods initiative.

“The $14 million will go a long way to make us safer,” Hollings said. “It will improve our homeland security efforts and enhance our ability to respond quickly and efficiently to public safety incidents.”