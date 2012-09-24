Tenn. town tapped for highway safety grants

By David Davis

Cleveland Daily Banner

BRADLEY, Tenn. — Two grants for Bradley County designed to support the mission of the Governor’s Highway Safety Office to save lives and reduce injuries on Tennessee roadways were announced Friday by area legislators.

State Sen. Mike Bell along with state Reps. Kevin Brooks and Eric Watson said in a joint news release the grants awarded to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department were for High Visibility Enforcement Campaigns in the amounts of $5,000 and $4,992, respectfully.

The two grants follow the recent unveiling of the fiscal summary of state budget appropriations to Bradley County for the 2012-13 fiscal year.

