Texas department adds new officers with grant

By Marissa Nunez

The Huntsville Item

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Huntsville’s finest will be getting two new members to its force after Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

In a unanimous vote, council members approved for the City of Huntsville to apply for the Community Oriented Policing Services grant that will allow for the city to add two more men and women to the police squad.

“I’m excited to be able to apply for the grant, it’s a good thing,” Huntsville Police Chief Kevin Lunsford said. “We have a good reputation in our community, and we have a good department that loves serving our community and anything we can do to bolster that effort we’re just excited about.”

The grant would fund $250,000 for the entry level salary and benefits for the three years both officers are with HPD. The city would then be responsible for the remaining costs of $107,985 for both of the officers. The city would also have to retain the two officers for 12 months after the grant has ended.

The city applied for the grant in 2012 and received two additional officers who are still with HPD. Currently, HPD has 52 sworn officer positions in the department which include patrol, detectives and supervisors.

Council member Joe Rodriquez praised Lunsford and his hardworking staff Tuesday for all that they do.

“I think y’all do a fantastic job,” Rodriquez told Lunsford during the meeting. “The average response time right now is about three mins and 30 seconds, and that’s great and I would like to keep it that way. I appreciate your work and what you do.”

Council members also unanimously approved Tuesday awarding the construction of the Avenue Q Area Sanitary Replacement Project to 5-T Utilities.

Copyright 2015 The Huntsville Item