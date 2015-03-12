Texas PD sees increase in efficiency with grant-funded equipment

By Analise Ortiz

Valley Central

LAGUNA VISTA, Texas — Just last month, the small police department that patrols Laguna Vista has added high-tech equipment to their uniforms.

Laguna Vista Police Chief, Tony David, said that body cameras and tablets have already made a difference for his team since they were put in use after a $10,000 grant from the Governor’s office was awarded to the department.

“It instills trust within the community, having the body cameras, because we’re not hiding anything,” said Chief David.

