The Calif. Alcoholic Beverage Control uses grant to combat underage drinking

SANTA BARBARA — The California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) today announced that it has been awarded an $853,000 Grant that will help fund operations for a number of departmental programs that combat underage drinking and educate licensees about alcoholic beverage laws in California.

“Keeping alcohol out of the hands of youth is a huge priority for the ABC,” said ABC Director Jacob Appelsmith. “Those under 21 suffer a higher rate of drunken driving fatalities than the general adult population. This grant will help reduce youth access to alcohol. It will also help businesses by providing free classes about California’s alcoholic beverage laws.”

The grant was awarded to the ABC by the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). “This grant can help keep young drivers safe. It also provides businesses with an opportunity to have their employees educated through responsible beverage service classes taught by ABC law enforcement personnel,” said Christopher Murphy, Director of the Office of Traffic Safety. “OTS is very pleased to partner with ABC in this important effort.”

