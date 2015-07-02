Va. schools get grants to increase police security

By Cherise M. Newsome

The Virginian-Pilot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More police will patrol school hallways with the help of a grant supporting school safety.

Portsmouth Public Schools was the only division in South Hampton Roads to apply for and receive a grant for up to $50,000 for each of six school resource officers.

The state’s Department of Criminal Justice Services awards the money annually for new or continuing resource and security officer positions in public elementary, middle and high schools, a department spokeswoman said.

