Wash. agencies receive $1 million DOJ grant

By Christine Clarridge

Seattle Times

SEATTLE — Twenty law-enforcement agencies in Western Washington will benefit from $1 million in Department of Justice grants awarded on Tuesday.

The money will be used for a range of purposes, from buying ballistic vests and stun guns to updating crime-analysis software and communications systems to hiring school-resource officers, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants — which were named in honor of a 22-year-old New York City police officer who was killed in the line of duty 17 years ago — are intended to support law-enforcement efforts to prevent and control crime, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ.)

