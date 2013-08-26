Wash. state receives $5 million for criminal justice

courierherald.com

Wash. — The U.S. Justice Department today awarded nearly $5 million dollars in grants to improve criminal justice in Washington State, announced U.S. Attorney Jenny A. Durkan.

The largest grant, $3.6 million, will be funneled through the Washington State Department of Commerce. An advisory council made up of law enforcement, corrections, treatment and prevention professionals at the local, state and federal level selects the grant recipients throughout the state. Individual police departments also received $1.3 million in direct grants, and the University of Washington received more than $247,000 for its Wrongful Conviction Review Program.

“These Byrne grants, named for a young police officer who lost his life in the line of duty, are critical to the mission of our local police departments,” said U.S. Attorney Jenny A. Durkan. “These grant awards are key to helping police forces with scarce resources so they can better protect public safety.”

