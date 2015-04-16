Wis. cops get $6K for pedestrian, bike safety on school campus

By Jimmy Kruckow

WXOW 19

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The UW-L Police Department received a $6,000 grant from the Department of Transportation to allow extra enforcement and evaluation of intersections that the department has identified as areas of safety concerns.

There are seven intersections around campus that have been identified in accident data, citizen complaints, and officer observations.

This grant will allow the campus to increase patrol presents in those areas.

