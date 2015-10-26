Wis cops get grant to keep distracted drivers off road

By Alyssa Meyer

9 WAOW

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — A new grant given to a central Wisconsin city aims to get distracted drivers off the road.

The Stevens Point Police Department received the grant to tackle things such as texting and driving.

“Distracted driving has grown to be a much bigger problem in the advent of cellular devices, you know phones and texting,” said Sgt. Paul Piotrowski of the Stevens Point Police Department.

Read Full Story: Police receive grant to tackle distracted driving in central Wisconsin