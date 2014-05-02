Wis. police department gets $100K

WJJQ

TOMAHAWK, Wis. — Another Public Safety group in Tomahawk will benefit from a generous donation from the Bierman Family Foundation.

Tomahawk Police Chief Al Elvins says the Tomahawk Police Department will receive a $100,000 grant from the Merrill group. Chief Elvins says they will use the additional funding for a series of improvements within the department.

One upgrade will be to the officer radios, which Chief Elvins noted are at the end of their life. He also says they plan for a K-9 vehicle that has the capability of transporting a person in custody along with the dog. Other areas that will benefit include additional Tasers and computers to assist the staff.

