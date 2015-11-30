W.Va. police accept unwanted prescription drugs thanks to grant

By Lori Kersey

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha Valley residents don’t have to wait until a designated day to dispose of unwanted medications — the pills now are accepted daily at several police stations.

Some of the departments have had boxes in place for a while — the Kanawha Sheriff’s Office purchased their own last year. The Charleston Police Department purchased theirs with a grant, said Kristi Justice, director of Kanawha Communities That Care.

Kanawha Communities That Care has been around for about 10 years and received their nonprofit status in 2008. They are funded by a federal Drug-Free Communities grant. They also receive a grant from the Bureau of Substance Abuse.

