WVa. State Police get grant for sex offender mapping system

By Edward Marshall

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police will soon be able to keep a closer eye on registered sex offenders in the state thanks to a grant recently received by the law enforcement agency to develop a sex offender mapping system.

The agency announced that it received the $30,000 grant from the West Virginia Technical Assistance Broadband Grant Program to develop the law enforcement sex offender mapping program. The award was part of a solicitation offered by the West Virginia Geological and Economic Survey, which oversees the West Virginia Broadband Mapping Program. The mapping program will offer troopers a quick method to identify all sex offenders within a given region by making inquiries to the mapping system.

“It’s going to be a law enforcement-only database for us to more quickly identify sex offenders in a given area. Where this comes in handy has to do with time frames and instances such as child abductions. One of the first leads we would investigate in a child abduction are sex offenders who may live in proximity to an abduction site,” said Lt. D.B. Swiger, who heads the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit.

