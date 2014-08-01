Wyo. police join forces with local boxing club through grant

By Lillian Schrock

Star-Tribune

CASPER, Wyo. — Boxing club director Annie Clark wants to strengthen the bond between police officers and youngsters in the community, and she’s doing it with boxing gloves.

After visiting a Police Athletic League facility in Salt Lake City last year for a boxing tournament, Clark approached the Casper Police Department about applying for the first PAL chapter in Wyoming.

Central Wyoming PAL received a $10,000 grant to help buy equipment for the program, which involves only the boxing club right now. Clark and Freel want to expand to other programs, such as music and art, in the future.

Full Story: Casper police join forces with local boxing club