National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame Opens Nominations for 2027 Induction Class

PRESS RELEASE

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame (NLEOHOF) is now accepting nominations for its 2027 Hall of Fame Induction Class, recognizing extraordinary law enforcement officers whose courage, service, leadership and lasting impact exemplify the very best of the profession.

Nominations are open now through October 31, 2026, and may be submitted at nationalleohalloffame.com.

The 2027 induction will mark an exciting new chapter for the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame as the organization brings its annual ceremony to Lexington, Kentucky, with GALLS continuing its support as the Hall of Fame’s presenting sponsor.

The 2027 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held June 12, 2027, at Central Bank Center in Lexington. The move represents the Hall of Fame’s continued national growth and its commitment to creating a lasting home for honoring the men and women whose service has made an extraordinary impact on their communities and the law enforcement profession.

“Every year, we are reminded that behind the badge are incredible stories of courage, sacrifice, leadership and service that deserve to be remembered,” said Megan Stockburger, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame. “These nominations allow departments, families, colleagues and communities across the country to help us tell those stories and ensure exceptional service is never forgotten.”

Nominations may recognize active, retired or fallen law enforcement professionals across a variety of award categories, including:

Distinguished Service Award — recognizing an exceptional career of leadership, service, and lasting impact.

Courage in Service Award — honoring extraordinary courage demonstrated in the line of duty.

K9 Award — recognizing exceptional K9 teams and their contributions to law enforcement and public safety.

The McDavid Group Charities Never Forgotten Award — honoring a legacy of service and ensuring the sacrifice and impact of deserving law enforcement professionals are never forgotten.

Additional Hall of Fame categories recognizing extraordinary achievement, leadership, sacrifice, innovation, and service within the law enforcement community.

The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame exists to ensure that extraordinary service does not go unnoticed and that the stories of those who dedicate their lives to protecting others are preserved for generations to come.

Individuals, agencies, colleagues, family members and members of the community are encouraged to nominate deserving law enforcement professionals.

Nominations close October 31, 2026.

To submit a nomination or learn more about the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame, visit nationalleohalloffame.com.