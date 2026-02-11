‘Never forget why you became a cop:' Police1 readers on the hidden work of building a police career

What rookies think will define a police career often looks very different from what seasoned officers say actually does.

When we asked Police1 Facebook fans, “What’s the most overlooked part of building a police career?” the responses went far beyond tactics, uniforms or promotions. Instead, officers and veterans pointed to the parts of the job that shape a life long after the academy: planning for the end of the career, protecting mental health, preserving identity, prioritizing family and building skills and relationships that extend beyond the badge. Together, their insights offer a candid look at what truly matters over the long haul in law enforcement.

‘Having a plan when the career ends’

A majority of commenters noted that when it comes to retirement, financial responsibility is key.

“Deferred compensation like your life depends on it. Apply for promotions every time you qualify, regardless of if you think you won’t be chosen. The more you go through the interview process the better your future interviews will be.”

“Financial literacy ... maximize the [department-offered] benefits.”

Others provided a stark reminder: a police career may end before retirement. Several commenters mentioned the importance of having an “exit strategy” or a “backup plan.”

“Plan for the unexpected. Retirement is not guaranteed. Your body will give out before you know it, so take care of it for you and your loved ones.”

Self care, mental health and faith

Several commenters noted that self care and mental health are critical to maintaining balance while on the force. Some recommended commitment to spiritual health and faith.

“Self care; physical, mental & spiritual. The earlier one figures that out and effectively executes it, the better their life is both personally & professionally.”

“Mental health. Even if you have a strong support system and strong self-care routine, being an officer [will] change you: the constant adrenaline dumps, the traumatic scenes and the frustration with a system that is often broken. Having a professional to talk to shouldn’t be seen as a weakness, but as a strength that keeps you prepared to keep doing what you feel called to do.”

“Maintaining your mental health. Nourish it like your physical health your entire career. Find a therapist that you can go to on a regular basis. This job changes everything about who you are. You don’t retire as the person you were when you started the academy. Everything about your experiences will stay with you for a lifetime.”

Identity and “staying true to yourself”

Multiple readers reminded rookies that while policing can change perspective and outlook, it is important to hold true to your values, especially the ones that prompted you to join in the first place.

“It will change you as a person: good, bad, or indifferent.”

“Your identity. Who you are. Who you were before, and who you are after. Don’t forget to be yourself, kid. Everything that is good about you, is what makes you a good cop.”

“Never forget why you became a cop. It’s about helping those who can’t help themselves. Stay humble. The power is not given to you for your own sake, but to try to leave things a bit better than you found them.”

Building and caring for community and family

While building a community within your agency can lead to a better and safer work environment, commenters pointed out that a policing career won’t last forever and urged rookies to have people around them that will still be there when it ends. They also urged new cops to make family a top priority.

“Your spouse: Include them, don’t discount them. And if [you] have one, don’t go window shopping!”

“Your primary job is being a [spouse] and a [parent] to your kids. Your job may cause you to miss some life events, but never let it get in the way of your love; and do whatever you have to, to keep lines of communication open with them.”

“Building a life and identity outside of law enforcement and the department.”

“Don’t make the job your sole identity. Have people outside the profession, have hobbies away from the profession.”

Training, education and connections

Several commenters encouraged readers to work on new skills during their careers, while others noted that growth comes with experience and training.

“Make sure you are well trained, even if that means you have to seek it yourself outside of departmental training. POST mandated four hours of defensive tactics a year is not going to build usable skill sets. Train jiujitsu regularly.”

“Save every single professional you work with in your phone forever, you NEVER know when you’ll need a guy.”

“You basically become an expert public speaker. They say that public speaking is most people’s number one fear, but after a career of having to enter peoples houses and speak to just about anyone in any uncomfortable situation you become an expert.”

Don’t forget the perks!

Commenters didn’t neglect to mention the culinary opportunities open to law enforcement.

“The free Chick-fil-a.”

“Finding the best sammich shop on the beat.”

What pieces of advice would you add to the collection?