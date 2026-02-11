REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Search and Rescue

BWC: Dog leads Ky. officers to missing 3-year-old boy

Video shows Louisville officers searching around a home for the missing child; as a dog barked nearby, officers decided to follow the dog, finding the boy in a vehicle

February 11, 2026 10:33 AM • 
Joanna Putman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A dog is being credited with helping Louisville police locate a missing 3-year-old boy, video released by LVMPD shows.

Officer Josh Thompson of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s 7th Division said that the search led officers through multiple yards before they encountered a barking dog that began following him.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

“He’s barking, chirping at me a little bit, and then continues to follow me back to the front porch,” Thompson said.

Thompson decided to follow the dog, which led officers to a garage. Outside, they found the missing child sitting in the passenger seat of a car.

The boy was safely reunited with his family.

“Outstanding work by our officers, and a four-legged friend who reminded us that heroes come in all forms,” the department said in the post.

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect.