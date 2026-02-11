BWC: Dog leads Ky. officers to missing 3-year-old boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A dog is being credited with helping Louisville police locate a missing 3-year-old boy, video released by LVMPD shows.

Officer Josh Thompson of the Louisville Metro Police Department’s 7th Division said that the search led officers through multiple yards before they encountered a barking dog that began following him.

“He’s barking, chirping at me a little bit, and then continues to follow me back to the front porch,” Thompson said.

Thompson decided to follow the dog, which led officers to a garage. Outside, they found the missing child sitting in the passenger seat of a car.

The boy was safely reunited with his family.

“Outstanding work by our officers, and a four-legged friend who reminded us that heroes come in all forms,” the department said in the post.