DHS: Every officer deployed to Minneapolis will be issued a body-worn camera

WASHINGTON — Every Homeland Security officer on the ground in Minneapolis, including those from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will be immediately issued body-worn cameras, Secretary Kristi Noem said Monday.

Noem said the body-worn camera program is being expanded nationwide as funding becomes available.

“We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country,” Noem said in a social media post on X.

It is the latest apparent effort by the Trump administration to ratchet down tensions after two federal law enforcement shootings triggered protests.

In the immediate hours after ICU nurse Alex Pretti’s death in the city, Noem went on the offensive, saying several times that Pretti “came with a weapon and dozens of rounds of ammunition and attacked” officers, who took action to “defend their lives.” Other administration officials painted a similar picture.

Multiple videos that emerged of the shooting appeared to show Pretti with his mobile phone in his hand as officers tackled him to the ground, with one removing a handgun from the back of his pants as another officer fired shots.

Homeland Security has said that at least four Customs and Border Protection officers on the scene when Pretti was shot were wearing body cameras. The body camera footage from Pretti’s shooting has not been made public.

The department has not responded to repeated questions about whether any of the ICE officers on the scene of the killing of 37-year-old Renee Good earlier in January were wearing cameras.

President Donald Trump sent his border czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis to take control of operations there, displacing Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino.

The Justice Department has also opened a federal civil rights investigation into Pretti’s shooting, which it has not done in the case of Good.

Critics have increasingly called for Homeland Security to require its immigration enforcement officers to wear body cameras.

In response to Noem’s announcement, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said on X that body cameras should have been worn “long before (officers) killed two Americans.”

Noem’s announcement comes as the administration and Democrats are locked in a congressional battle over funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Democrats have been demanding changes to rein in the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations. An additional $20 million for body cameras was included in the bipartisan federal funding package that was approved by the Senate late last week ahead of a deadline to prevent a government shutdown.

But the House has yet to approve the package, launching a partial government shutdown for certain agencies, including Homeland Security, last Saturday. But because many Homeland Security operations are deemed essential, they continue despite the federal funding lapse.

Body cameras were also at issue in previous immigration enforcement operations under the Trump administration’s mass deportations agenda, including during a major operation in Chicago last fall. A U.S. district judge ordered uniformed agents there to wear cameras, if available, and turn them on when engaged in arrests, frisks and building searches or when being deployed to protests.

A 2022 executive order on police reform by former President Joe Biden directed federal law enforcement officers to wear body cameras. Trump had rescinded that directive after starting his second term.

Noem’s move comes after Trump over the weekend endorsed the idea of body cameras for immigration officers.

After Noem’s announcement Monday, Trump said the decision was up to the secretary but said that he thought it was generally good for law enforcement to wear cameras.

“They generally tend to be good for law enforcement because people can’t lie about what’s happening,” he said in the Oval Office Monday, adding, “If she wants to do the camera thing, that’s OK with me.”

Should all ICE officers and Border Patrol agents be required to wear body-worn cameras? Why or why not?

Police1 readers respond:

I have been in this game for a very long time — 39 years in May. In my many years on the job, I have seen a lot of changes in the vehicles, tools, equipment, what is and what isn’t allowed, and the use of BWCs. There are very few additions to LE that have been as vital as the BWC. I was using a dash cam long before they were commonplace, and the first BWC I wore, I bought myself. BWCs have become an essential tool in the LE arena. I support LE in every possible way, but when you make a mistake, the camera will tell the truth. All federal LE should have been issued BWCs before they were ever deployed to any city. It helps to tell the officer’s version, the public’s version, and the truth when there are differing opinions or beliefs. Axon is about to make a whole lot of money off of the feds.

Yes I agree body cameras are mandatory.

Yes it protects officers from false allegations.

