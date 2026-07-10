First Defense Fentanyl Detection Wipe Recognized with 2026 World of Wipes Innovation Award

PRESS RELEASE

The First Defense Fentanyl Detection Wipe has been recognized with the 2026 World of Wipes Innovation Award, presented at the World of Wipes International Conference, held June 29–July 2, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Tennessee.

The award was presented to Rockline Industries for the First Defense Fentanyl Detection Wipe, developed in collaboration with Visual Detection Systems (VDS). The recognition highlights the wipe’s innovative approach to presumptive fentanyl surface detection and its potential value for professionals working in high-risk safety environments.

According to INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, First Defense is a single-use presumptive test designed to rapidly detect trace fentanyl through a visible color change. The wipe utilizes specialized indicators bound to viscose fibers with a starch-based system, helping improve field usability and reliability.

First Defense was developed for professional-use environments where unknown substance encounters may present serious risks, including law enforcement, fire and EMS, military, airports, schools, and correctional facilities.

“This recognition reflects the innovation, passion, and dedication of our team to develop a first-of-its-kind solution that helps protect first responders, EMS, law enforcement, and others with a convenient, single-use product that performs effectively in real-world environments,” said Doug Cole, Vice President – Global Product Development, Rockline Industries, in the INDA announcement.For Visual Detection Systems, the award represents an important milestone in bringing practical, field-focused detection tools to the professionals who need them.

“We are proud to see First Defense recognized by the wipes and nonwovens industry,” said Ann Hull of Visual Detection Systems. “This product was created to support the safety and awareness of professionals working in challenging environments where fentanyl may be present. We are grateful for our partnership with Rockline and excited to see this innovation receive such meaningful recognition.”The World of Wipes Innovation Award recognizes products that demonstrate creativity, technical achievement, and market potential within the wipes industry. Fellow 2026 finalists included The Clorox Company with Clorox Refreshables and Lenzing Fibers, Inc. with Lenzing DualWipe.

Read the full INDA article here!