First Defense Fentanyl Detection Wipe

VDS - Visual Detection Systems is an Ohio, USA based company that develops innovative handheld detection products. Our products enable first responders to quickly test and analyze critical information in the field to detect threat levels.
This is a woman owned company that strives to incorporate knowledgeable people from a variety of Industries and Educational institutions. With our people as the foundation of our company, we offer industry leading innovation, value added service and expertise.
Our mission is to provide quality products to our community of first responders so that not only do they protect the community they serve, but that they may return home. VDS can be contacted at sales@firstdefensewipe.com or 888-499-4730. VDS is an equal opportunity employer.
This is a woman owned company that strives to incorporate knowledgeable people from a variety of Industries and Educational institutions. With our people as the foundation of our company, we offer industry leading innovation, value added service and expertise.
Our mission is to provide quality products to our community of first responders so that not only do they protect the community they serve, but that they may return home. VDS can be contacted at sales@firstdefensewipe.com or 888-499-4730. VDS is an equal opportunity employer.
Address: 310 S. Grant Street, Minerva, Ohio
Zip Code: 44657
Main Phone Number: 888-499-4730