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First Defense Fentanyl Detection Wipe

VDS - Visual Detection Systems is an Ohio, USA based company that develops innovative handheld detection products. Our products enable first responders to quickly test and analyze critical information in the field to detect threat levels.
This is a woman owned company that strives to incorporate knowledgeable people from a variety of Industries and Educational institutions. With our people as the foundation of our company, we offer industry leading innovation, value added service and expertise.
Our mission is to provide quality products to our community of first responders so that not only do they protect the community they serve, but that they may return home. VDS can be contacted at sales@firstdefensewipe.com or 888-499-4730. VDS is an equal opportunity employer.
Address: 310 S. Grant Street, Minerva, Ohio
Zip Code: 44657
Main Phone Number: 888-499-4730
Fentanyl Protection Personal Protective Equipment Officer Safety Medical Supplies
FEATURED PRODUCTS
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First Defense Presumptive Fentanyl Wipe
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Fentanyl Detection Wipe – First Defense
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First Defense Fentanyl Detection Wipe
ARTICLES
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Narcotics Identification
One wipe, fast answers: Simplifying fentanyl detection in the field
April 21, 2026 11:30 AM
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Courtney Levin
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Narcotics Identification
Company spotlight: First Defense fentanyl wipes provide easy protection for police
February 17, 2026 05:03 PM
VIDEOS
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VDS First Defense Fentanyl Detection Wipe - How to Use (Steps)
July 09, 2026 11:43 AM
ANNOUNCEMENTS
First Defense wipes
Fentanyl Protection
First Defense Fentanyl Detection Wipe Recognized with 2026 World of Wipes Innovation Award
July 10, 2026 10:42 AM
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Fentanyl Protection
Visual Detection Systems launches breakthrough fentanyl detection wet wipe for first responders
December 17, 2025 04:05 PM
HOW TO BUY GUIDES
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Fentanyl Protection
How to buy fentanyl protection and detection products (eBook)
June 24, 2024 10:21 PM
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Personal Protective Equipment
Complete guide: How to buy safety products
April 12, 2024 10:31 AM