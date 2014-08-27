Original Footwear Purchases Altama and Wellco Footwear Brands

STOCKTON, CA (August, 2014) - Original S.W.A.T.®, the leading value-minded tactical footwear manufacturer, is pleased to announce that our company, Original Footwear, has purchased the majority of the assets of Tactical Holdings and Operations Inc. as of August 15th, 2014. Most notably we welcome the Wellco and Altama companies—brands with a wealth of history, research, and footwear technology.

These premier footwear brands have served military personnel for generations and will live on next to our already successful and rapidly growing Original S.W.A.T. brand of performance tactical boots. With our fifteen-year record of constantly improving footwear manufacturing techniques and quality assurance, this acquisition is a perfect fit for all involved.

There are many important steps to take, and our journey has just begun. We will face all obstacles head on. As a first priority, we are consolidating manufacturing at our state-of-the-art facility in Morristown, Tennessee, and ramping up USA production.

Our unwavering mission is to create the most reliable military and law enforcement boots on the market, and ensure our availability standards are met. Combining Original S.W.A.T’s consistent quality and value with Wellco and Altama’s unique understanding of military needs, we are confident that the end results will far exceed our customers’ expectations.

“We look forward to continuing to service the many global customers of these two storied brands. I am confident that the combined expertise on both sides is going to lead to the most revolutionary product these markets have ever seen, said Kevin Cole, CEO and Owner.”