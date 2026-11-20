ORLANDO — Officers are asking for duty footwear that feels more like a running shoe. Rocky Boots developed its new Super Cop line to meet that demand, emphasizing lighter weight and an athletic feel for long shifts.

“They wanted it to be more athletic, more like a traditional running shoe,” said Stuart Brooks, public safety manager at Rocky Brands. “So that’s why we developed a Super Cop program, to meet that need.”

At IACP 2026, Brooks highlighted Super Cop alongside Rocky’s Alpha Force Lite line. While both address demand for lighter footwear, Super Cop puts the emphasis on breathability and athletic construction.

Bringing athletic construction to a duty boot

Brooks described officers wearing their footwear for 10 hours or more a day, making comfort a requirement throughout a shift.

Super Cop is intended to give those users a lighter alternative to a traditional duty boot.

The 6-inch black model combines a water-resistant full-grain leather upper with engineered mesh. Flexible construction allows the boot to move with the foot, while a foam midsole provides cushioning.

Rocky’s published specifications also identify a removable, fast-drying footbed and an internal heel stabilizer. The rubber outsole provides the contact surface underfoot.

Those features support the athletic direction Brooks described while retaining the appearance of public service footwear.

Water resistance construction

Super Cop’s emphasis on breathability also separates it from Rocky’s waterproof options.

“The Super Cop here is meant to be ultra lightweight and breathable, so it is just water resistant,” Brooks said.

Officers seeking a waterproof boot would instead look toward the Alpha Force Lite line, which Brooks said uses a waterproof membrane.

That line is intended for users who want a more rugged outsole while still reducing weight compared with heavier footwear.

Rocky is expanding Alpha Force Lite with additional styles, including a BOA fit option.

Different heights and a second color

Super Cop includes 6-inch and 8-inch boots in black or Coyote Brown. A 3-inch low-cut version is available in black.

Brooks said the Coyote Brown options also address military and other first responder users.

The additional color expands a public service offering that historically centered on black footwear.

The height options allow officers to choose between a lower profile and a taller boot within the same line. Agencies purchasing footwear for personnel would need to match those choices with their uniform requirements.

Durability still has to support daily wear

Although weight was a recurring request, Brooks said Rocky also focuses on construction that can withstand everyday use.

Across the footwear shown at IACP, he pointed to double stitching and areas of triple stitching as examples of that work.

Appearance also remains part of product development. Some Rocky styles take cues from athletic footwear, while others retain a traditional boot profile.

“It has to look good as well as feel good, too,” Brooks said.

He described Rocky’s custom work for the Ohio State Highway Patrol as an example of balancing a traditional appearance with the demands of daily wear. That shoe is separate from Super Cop, but Brooks said the request reflected the same concern: personnel needed footwear they could stand and work in throughout a shift.

Outfitting an agency

For agency purchases, Brooks said Rocky generally carries size ranges intended to accommodate department needs. In some cases, the company can also develop women-specific styles when an agency’s requirements call for them.

Customer service and distribution are based in Ohio, giving departments a domestic point of contact for orders and product questions.

Rocky lists a one-year limited warranty on Super Cop. Brooks emphasized that support as part of the company’s commitment to footwear worn every day.

“We’ve been a shoe builder since 1932,” he said.

Learn more at Rocky Super Cop.