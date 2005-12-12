Blumenthal Uniforms Opens New Store In Sacramento

Blumenthal Uniform Company, Inc. opened a new store in Sacramento, CA on December 12, 2005. Blumenthal’s is a 57 year old Seattle based supplier of uniforms and equipment. It services law enforcement, fire and transit agencies as well as private security and specialty programs for service organizations. It currently operates stores in Seattle, Spokane and Des Moines, WA as well as Portland, OR.

The new 6,800 square foot location in Sacramento is located at 3133 Arden Way. The store will offer a broad range of uniforms, accessories and equipment. Additionally, the store will offer on site tailoring services so uniforms can be altered to meet the precise needs of each customer.

For more information, contact Roger Heldman at 206-527-5277 x128 or roger@blumenthaluniforms.com or visit www.blumenthaluniforms.com.