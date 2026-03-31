‘You’re gonna have to kill me': Man points gun at Phoenix officers before fatal OIS

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who told cops they were “gonna have to kill” him before pointing a gun at an officer.

The March 13 incident unfolded when a woman called 911 to report that her husband had hit her and threatened to kill her. Officers arrived at the home and saw the man running away on foot.

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“You’re going to have to kill me,” the man can be heard saying on body camera footage as he fled.

As the man rounded a corner, encountering another officer, he pulled a gun from inside his clothing. He then pointed it at the officer before fleeing in another direction.

As the man continued fleeing with the rifle, multiple officers fired shots.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.