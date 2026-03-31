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Officer-Involved Shootings

‘You’re gonna have to kill me': Man points gun at Phoenix officers before fatal OIS

The man pulled the gun from beneath his clothing and pointed it at a Phoenix Police officer as he fled, prompting officers to fire shots

March 31, 2026 11:55 AM • 
Joanna Putman

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who told cops they were “gonna have to kill” him before pointing a gun at an officer.

The March 13 incident unfolded when a woman called 911 to report that her husband had hit her and threatened to kill her. Officers arrived at the home and saw the man running away on foot.

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“You’re going to have to kill me,” the man can be heard saying on body camera footage as he fled.

As the man rounded a corner, encountering another officer, he pulled a gun from inside his clothing. He then pointed it at the officer before fleeing in another direction.

As the man continued fleeing with the rifle, multiple officers fired shots.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

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Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com