BWC: Man barricaded in home shoots Baltimore officer before fatal OIS

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who barricaded himself and two women inside a home and shot an officer.

The March 10 incident began when Baltimore officers responded to a reported burglary at a home where a man was allegedly holding two relatives at gunpoint, CBS Baltimore reports.

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“Back the f*** up, or I’m going to blow your f***ing head off,” a man can be heard saying on body camera video as officers stood in front of the home.

A shot can be heard moments later.

The man continued to fire gunshots as more officers arrived on the scene and blocked off the roadway.

Police said one woman who was in the home with the shooter jumped from a balcony into the backyard.

Video shows officers entering the backyard and helping the woman to her feet before carrying her to safety.

Several officers remained at the rear of the building, ducked behind a vehicle. Minutes later, another shot was fired from inside the home, striking one of the officers in the leg. Other officers are shown rendering aid to their wounded colleague.

A SWAT officer then fired, striking the man inside the home. Officers entered the home and provided medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A handgun was recovered near the man, investigators said.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. Both women — who police said were related to the suspect — were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to CBS. The investigation remains ongoing.