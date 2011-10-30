Pa. law enforcement gets money for body armor

Ellwood City News

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — U.S. Congressman Jason Altmire (PA-04) today announced that 30 police jurisdictions received grants from the 2011 Bulletproof Vest Partnership (BVP) program at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to help local law enforcement purchase bulletproof vests. In total, the Fourth Congressional District received $64,850 in grants to supply police officers with 261 new vests.

“The BVP provides one of the most critical resources we can give to local law enforcement,” said Congressman Altmire. “Many communities, including these in western Pennsylvania, can’t afford to provide police officers with these life-saving vests, so support from the federal government is crucial. As local law enforcement continues to battle crime, I will continue to work with them to ensure they have access to every available resource to protect themselves and our communities.”

“Without this award, there is no way we would have been able to provide these vests for our officers,” said Aliquippa Police Chief Andre Davis. “Congressman Altmire’s support for this grant made it possible, and now our officers are better protected as they patrol our streets and protect our community.”

