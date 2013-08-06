Neb. police add 7 body cameras to force

KETV.com

BELLEVUE, Neb. — After two years and several models later, the Bellevue Police Department has purchased seven cameras that will be implemented as part of officers’ uniforms.

Lt. Bob Wood said the cameras will keep everyone, officers and the public, accountable.

Wood said he records everything from traffic stops to interviews and although none of the footage has been used in court, it helped clear up a complaint against officers last month. Seven more officers will wear cameras and maintain video evidence of every call.

