Brundidge Police Department launches expanded body-worn camera deployment with 10-8 Video

PRESS RELEASE

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. — The Brundidge Police Department has expanded its body-worn camera program with the deployment of ARSENAL MK2 systems from 10-8 Video, equipping officers with upgraded documentation tools designed for full-shift reliability and streamlined evidence management.

The rollout includes eight ARSENAL CORE body-worn camera kits featuring 128GB internal storage, wireless activation readiness, and hot-swappable battery systems to support extended patrol coverage. Klick Fast magnetic mounting options provide secure and adaptable wear configurations, while an eight-bay docking station centralizes charging and video offload for daily operations.

By implementing a structured docking and management setup alongside the wearable units, the department strengthens its internal workflow for video handling, ensuring footage is securely transferred and organized at the end of each shift.

“Body-worn camera programs have to function as a system, not just individual devices,” said Kyle Ragsdale, CSO of 10-8 Video. “Agencies need dependable hardware paired with practical charging and management infrastructure.”

The ARSENAL platform includes lifetime software licensing and long-term firmware support, enabling the department to maintain control over its digital evidence without mandatory recurring subscription requirements.

With this deployment, the Brundidge Police Department continues advancing its commitment to operational transparency, consistent documentation, and scalable evidence technology.